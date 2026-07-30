Play video content Video: Mama June's Daughter Pumpkin Dancing at Strip Club

Mama June's daughter Pumpkin is taking her OnlyFans era to the stage ... working the pole during a wild appearance at a Tennessee strip club ... and it's all on video.

Pumpkin made a special appearance Saturday night at Diamonds & Lace in Chattanooga, where she bounced across the stage and shot dollar bills out of a money gun.

Play video content Video: Pumpkin Strutting Her Stuff Around The Club

And judging by the packed rail, folks were more than happy to open their wallets.

Pumpkin leaned into the moment, getting up close with patrons as cash covered the stage --and her outfit.

She keeps her top and her bottoms on in our clip ... but she's not afraid to go nude.

The "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" alum launched her OnlyFans account earlier this year, charging subscribers for solo adult content.

She previously told TMZ she joined OF after watching friends rake in serious money on the platform.

The gamble paid off fast ... Pumpkin told us she made nearly six figures within her first two weeks.

Her boyfriend, Darrin Kitchens, initially had some reservations about the career move, but ultimately gave her his support ... and even said he'd be open to appearing in content with her.

Pumpkin's adult entertainment venture has already sparked some controversy.