Honey Boo Boo's Sister Pumpkin Reveals She's Made Nearly 6-Figures On OnlyFans

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Pumpkin has come a long way since "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo"! Alana Thompson's sister is all grown up and on OnlyFans ... and she told us she's making a killing on the site.

Pumpkin -- whose real name is Lauryn Efird -- Tuesday in NYC where she told us that after only 2 weeks on the platform, she's already in the top 0.5% of creators. And not only that ... she's making bank!

She told us, "We're almost in the 6-figure range."

OK, businesswoman!

While Pumpkin admits there's a lot of shade being thrown her way, she says she's not about to quit, because she's providing a great life for her 4 kids.

In fact, she's expanded her repertoire from just solo stuff to content with her boyfriend Darrin Kitchens, and she's even reached out to Sophie Rain for a collab.