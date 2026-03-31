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Honey Boo Boo's Sister Pumpkin Reveals She's Made Nearly 6-Figures On OnlyFans

Honey Boo Boo's Sister, Pumpkin Hate All You Want ... OnlyFans Is Making Me Rich!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
pumpkin-onlyfans-kal-03-31-2026
MAKIN' BANK
BACKGRID

Pumpkin has come a long way since "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo"! Alana Thompson's sister is all grown up and on OnlyFans ... and she told us she's making a killing on the site.

Pumpkin -- whose real name is Lauryn Efird -- Tuesday in NYC where she told us that after only 2 weeks on the platform, she's already in the top 0.5% of creators. And not only that ... she's making bank!

Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird Through The Years Launch Gallery

She told us, "We're almost in the 6-figure range."

OK, businesswoman!

While Pumpkin admits there's a lot of shade being thrown her way, she says she's not about to quit, because she's providing a great life for her 4 kids.

Lauryn-Mychelle-Shannon﻿-Darrin-Kitchens-sub-fb-1

In fact, she's expanded her repertoire from just solo stuff to content with her boyfriend Darrin Kitchens, and she's even reached out to Sophie Rain for a collab.

Sophie hasn't answered her DM yet, but watch the video to find out where you can catch Pumpkin dancing live.

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