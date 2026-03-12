Mama June Reacts to Pumpkin Joining OnlyFans: 'Not Something I'd Do'

Pumpkin's Risqué Move to OnlyFans Is Not For Me!!!

Mama June is making one thing crystal clear about daughter Pumpkin's OnlyFans hustle ... that spicy side gig belongs to Pumpkin, not Mama.

Pumpkin cranked up promotion of her adult subscription page Wednesday ... flashing a red lace bodysuit in her cover shot and inviting fans to "Come enjoy the spicy side of me" -- so we had to ask June what she really thinks about it.

June tells TMZ it's not something she would personally do herself, noting she's still got kids in school ... so yeah, that's a hard pass.

But don't get it twisted ... she's not clutching her pearls either. June says Pumpkin's actually had the account for a while and is only now deciding to promote it and make it public.

And Pumpkin's going full send. She's dangling a limited-time deal -- $23.39 for a month at 10% off -- as she leans all the way into a much more risqué vibe than fans remember from the family's TLC days.