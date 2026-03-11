Mama June's Daughter Pumpkin Launches OnlyFans Account

Don’t redneckognize this new OnlyFans creator? Why, it’s Mama June’s daughter Pumpkin, of course!

Yep -- the "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" star is diving into the adult subscription world, teasing fans with a pretty spicy first impression ... including a cover pic of her stretched out in a red lace bodysuit.

Feeling tempted? Pumpkin -- whose real name is Lauryn -- is already running a limited deal, offering a month of content for $23.39 with a 10% discount.

Safe to say it’s quite the pivot from the family’s old pageant days ... but hey, Pumpkin seems more than ready to embrace her new lane and cash in -- especially with that racy bio, "Come enjoy the spicy side of me."