Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson in Horrific Car Crash, Mama June Reveals

Honey Boo Boo's got a boo-boo -- her mom, June "Mama June" Shannon, revealed she was involved in a serious car accident Friday afternoon.

The reality star detailed the horrific crash in an Instagram video, revealing a young man T-boned Honey Boo Boo, real name Alana Thompson, as she was pulling out of the driveway of her Colorado residence. She gave the 23-year-old some credit, saying he admitted he was speeding down the road at 40 MPH when he hit her on the driver's side.

The TLC star was treated at the hospital but was able to return home ... and is now resting her aches and pains away.

Mama June immediately traveled to Colorado to be by her daughter's side and tells TMZ she's "thankful" the accident wasn't any worse, 'cause if she had pulled out a few seconds later ... "it would've been a whole different visit."

She says there's video showing her daughter yielding for about 10 to 15 seconds ... and then all of a sudden, she gets slammed by the oncoming vehicle.

As for Honey Boo Boo ... she's still resting and to her disappointment, had to miss the first day of clinicals for her nursing program.

Mama June says even though her daughter was set on still going to her clinicals, she advised her to focus on healing and reminded her about her older sister, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon's, car wreck several years back.

The 'Road to Redemption' star explained that Pumpkin hit her head in a car crash years ago and felt fine for the first few weeks ... but then learned she had a closed traumatic brain injury.

So ... she wants her Honey Boo Boo to do all she can to make sure she's okay moving forward.