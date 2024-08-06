Mama June's Daughter Pumpkin & Estranged Husband Josh Are Dating Other People

Mama June's daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird is making the most of her single status ... as she's already linked up with someone new, TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Pumpkin and her husband, Josh Efird, separated about 3 months ago ... but waited to file for divorce until they reached an agreement regarding their 4 kids and their marital home.

It seems there's no chance at reconciliation between these 2 ... as we're told Pumpkin AND Josh have already moved on to new relationships. Sources tell us Pumpkin is currently seeing a guy named Darrin, whereas Josh is now dating a woman named Keely.

Both Pumpkin and Josh are openly dating ... so their relationship status is no secret from one another. We're told the exes actually have a pretty friendly and cordial relationship following their breakup ... though, there are no plans to double-date with their new significant others.

The family is currently in production for "Mama June: From Not to Hot," so their divorce is likely to play out in front of the cameras ... though we're told their new flames won't be appearing on the show.

TMZ broke the story ... Pumpkin filed for divorce from Josh last week after 6 years of marriage. The couple -- who share kids Ella, Bentley, and twins Sylus and Stella -- have agreed to joint custody and a parenting plan.

Pumpkin and Josh broke up due to their communication struggles throughout their marriage ... which didn't help when other family situations put a strain on their marriage.

Remember, Pumpkin and Josh were only 18 and 22, respectively, when they tied the knot in 2018. They've since matured and realized they aren't the 2 young kids who fell in love anymore.