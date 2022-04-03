Mama June's Daughter Pumpkin Pregnant with Twins

Mama June is about to double her number of grandkids and Honey Boo Boo is doubling her nieces and nephews ... because Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon is about to become a mother to twins.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Pumpkin is pregnant, and she's expecting a girl and a boy. We're told the due date is around June 18 ... so these would be a couple of Geminis, for those who care and/or believe.

Pumpkin and her husband, Joshua Efird, already have two kids at home ... 4-year-old daughter Ella Grace and baby boy Bentley Jameson, who has yet to celebrate his first birthday ... so the parents won't be getting much sleep any time soon.

Remember ... Pumpkin and Josh got hitched back in 2018 in Sin City ... so they're averaging one kid a year.

Pumpkin's about to have 4 kids and she's only 22. Elon Musk doesn't have to worry about a declining birth rate with this reality TV family.

We reached out to a rep for Pumpkin ... so far, no word back.