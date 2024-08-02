Mama June's Daughter 'Pumpkin' Files For Divorce From Husband in Georgia

Mama June's daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird has called it quits with her husband Josh Efird after 6 years of marriage, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Pumpkin filed for divorce from Josh this week in Wilkinson County, Georgia. The couple share 4 minor children -- Ella, Bentley, and twins Sylus and Stella.

Per the docs, the parties have contractual agreed to have joint custody because they believe it’s in the best interest of their children as their marriage is "irretrievably broken."

The settlement agreement includes a parenting plan so the two can spend time with their young ones. They will divide up the children’s medical expenses and extracurricular and school activities.

The docs also say Pumpkin and Josh lease a home under both their names, but they will work together to scrub Josh from the contract ... so it sounds like he's moving out.

Another indicator Josh is out is that he has 60 days to remove his stuff from the house. And there will be no alimony for either party.