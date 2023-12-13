Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Mama June's Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Funeral, Family & Friends Attend

Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Friends & Family Attend Funeral

12/13/2023 2:12 PM PT
Anna Cardwell's Funeral -- Friends & Family In Attendance
Backgrid

Those who loved Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell the most just had a chance to say goodbye to the reality star ... paying respects at her Georgia funeral only days after she passed away.

Members of Anna's family -- including Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird -- showed up at the Williams Funeral Home in Gordon, GA Wednesday.

Justin Stroud - Kaitlyn
Backgrid

Mama June and Anna's 11-year-old daughter, Kaitlyn also attended the memorial. TMZ broke the story, Mama June is now in custody of Kaitlyn following her mom's death last week.

Justin Stroud Eldridge
Backgrid

Anna's husband, Eldridge Toney, and June's husband Justin Stroud were also in attendance.

Backgrid

As we first reported, the production crew for "Mama June: From Not to Hot" was documenting Anna's cancer struggles, but decided against filming the funeral services. There was also a sign outside the venue prohibiting guests from using phones inside.

As you'll recall, Anna died on Saturday due to complications from her cancer battle ... she was suffering from stage 4 adrenal carcinoma, which doctors told her was terminal.

Remembering Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell
As we reported, Anna will be cremated after the funeral -- and everyone in her family will get a portion of her ashes. There's been talk about honoring her by making special jewelry or crystals with her remains inside.

