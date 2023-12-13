Mama June's Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Funeral, Family & Friends Attend

Those who loved Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell the most just had a chance to say goodbye to the reality star ... paying respects at her Georgia funeral only days after she passed away.

Members of Anna's family -- including Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird -- showed up at the Williams Funeral Home in Gordon, GA Wednesday.

Mama June and Anna's 11-year-old daughter, Kaitlyn also attended the memorial. TMZ broke the story, Mama June is now in custody of Kaitlyn following her mom's death last week.

Anna's husband, Eldridge Toney, and June's husband Justin Stroud were also in attendance.

As we first reported, the production crew for "Mama June: From Not to Hot" was documenting Anna's cancer struggles, but decided against filming the funeral services. There was also a sign outside the venue prohibiting guests from using phones inside.

As you'll recall, Anna died on Saturday due to complications from her cancer battle ... she was suffering from stage 4 adrenal carcinoma, which doctors told her was terminal.