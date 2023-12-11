Mama June's Family to Divide Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Ashes After Funeral

Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, the eldest daughter of Mama June, will be cremated ... TMZ has learned, and we're told everyone in the family will get a portion of her ashes.

Family sources tell TMZ ... after Anna's memorial services this week, her family will be cremating her, and they plan to split her remains amongst family members. We're told there's been talk about making special jewelry or crystals with her ashes inside.

We're told the funeral home is also fingerprinting Anna as a keepsake, too ... and the family is also considering getting tattoos of her prints.

Sources say Anna requested an open-casket funeral and wanted her fans to be able to attend the memorial -- telling us she was close with them and wanted to make sure they were a part of the services to have a chance at closure.

Anna's family is also planning to get a memorial bench in her honor, as a place to go and talk with her when they want ... although the exact location has yet to be determined.

As we reported, Anna passed away Saturday night due to complications from her cancer battle -- you'll recall, she was suffering from stage 4 adrenal carcinoma, which doctors had told her was terminal.