Mama June Stepping Up To Help Estranged Daughter Chickadee After Cancer Diagnosis

Mama June is putting in the work to help her daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell following her scary cancer diagnosis, TMZ has learned ... stepping up despite not having much of a relationship for several years.

Family sources tell TMZ ... June and Anna were slowly working on building back their relationship about a year ago, but Anna's recent stage 4 adrenal carcinoma diagnosis has rapidly brought the pair even closer.

You'll recall, Anna spoke out in 2021 about cutting ties with June, saying she started to keep her distance when her mom was romantically involved with Mark McDaniel -- someone Anna claims sexually assaulted her when she was a kid.

We're told June immediately knew she had to be there for her daughter after the diagnosis, and feels the past is simply in the past -- she's now doing whatever she can to help, including watching Anna's kids.

Our sources say June's also been going to Anna's appointments with her ... and wants her daughter to know she has a support system.

TMZ broke the story, Anna was initially complaining about stomachaches -- going through a series of tests in January, which is when the cancer was discovered on her liver, kidney, and lung.

She's been undergoing chemo and has already lost some hair in the process -- regardless, she's still fighting hard.

Anna was present for her mom's wedding with Justin Stroud back in February, just a month after her diagnosis ... so it appears their relationship is mending fast.