Mama June's Daughter Chickadee Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

Mama June's daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell has been diagnosed with cancer, TMZ has learned ... and we're told the family has come together to help in any way they can.

Family sources tell TMZ ... 28-year-old Anna was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January. She initially was complaining about stomachaches and a series of tests were conducted, which is when the cancer was discovered in her liver, kidney and lung.

We're told she underwent her first round of chemotherapy last month, already losing hair as a result. Doctors are waiting to see how she reacts to the treatment before they make further decisions. Her family is "very hopeful" she'll pull through.

Anna's fam has been stepping up during the uncertainty ... we're told they've pulled together to help take care of Anna and her two kids, 10-year-old Kaitlyn and 7-year-old Kylee.