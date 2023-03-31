Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Mama June's Daughter Chickadee Fighting Hard But Losing Hair in Cancer Battle

Mama June's Daughter Chickadee Fighting Hard but Losing Hair in Cancer Battle

3/31/2023 12:45 AM PT
Anna Cardwell
TMZ Composite

Mama June's daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell is battling for her life but remains optimistic in her fight against stage 4 cancer, but as you see from the photos, the struggle is real.

Family sources tell TMZ ... 28-year-old Anna recently underwent her first round of chemo and her hair's coming out in chunks. Her hair, however, is almost beside the point, as she battles adrenal carcinoma cancer that has spread to her lungs, kidney and liver.

Anna Cardwell
TMZ.com

Despite the diagnosis, we're told Anna has a positive outlook ... she's dealing with the hair loss by shopping for a wig. Again, it's not her primary focus.

chickadee (mama Junes daughter)

Anna's taking steps in every way, including changing her diet -- cutting out sugars and eating more protein. She's having difficulty eating because of numbness in her tongue.

Anna Cardwell
TMZ.com

It sounds like the chemo is also changing Anna's sleep pattern ... we're told she's exhausted and sleeping throughout the day but is having trouble sleeping at night.

Chickadee and family
Mega

Anna, who has two kids, has also been forced to quit her job as a car salesperson ... instead choosing to use all her energy to focus on her recovery.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later