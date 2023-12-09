Mama June Offers Bleak Update On Her Daughter's Cancer Fight

Asks Fans To Keep Daughter In Their Prayers ...

Mama June delivered an ominous message on social media Friday, asking her fans to pray for her family as her cancer-stricken daughter, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, fights for her life.

In a video posted on Instagram, June explained their world has changed over the past few weeks and, while "Anna is still us," her life is in God's hands.

The reality star called for everyone to pray for Anna as she and her family go through "this transition."

June said they are currently spending their days with Anna and making lasting memories before her time comes.

And when it finally does come, June promised to announce the news via social media because Anna wouldn't want it "any f***ing other way."

June also thanked their fans for reaching out with messages of support for Anna, before signing off with, "We love you guys and we'll see you soon."

In January, Anna was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma -- a rare cancer that begins in the kidneys and causes stomach pain.

Two months later, Anna reportedly went through her first round of chemotherapy. And, in May, Anna gave her last health update, posting on IG that she had a "pretty good day" after completing her third round of chemo.