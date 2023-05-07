Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Mama June Says 'Honey Boo Boo' Is Headed to College

Honey Boo Boo Time Flies ... She's Headed Off to College!!!

5/7/2023 12:10 AM PT
Alana Thompson, AKA Honey Boo Boo, has grown up right before our very eyes ... and now Mama June is getting ready to send her youngest kid off to college!

We caught up with the reality TV star in NYC and she gave us an update on a few of her daughters ... touching on Alana's plans now that she's reached the end of her high school years.

Mama June tells us, Honey Boo Boo will most definitely be going to college, however, she kept the school under wraps over privacy concerns.

Alana went all out for prom last month in Georgia ... posing with her date, 21-year-old BF Dralin Carswell. They made a grand entrance with the help of a horse and buggy. It's now the preferred mode of transportation ... Dralin was arrested for DUI a month before following a police chase in her car.

Mama June supports her daughter's choices whether it be college or boyfriends ... she can date as she pleases since she's not a kid anymore.

chickadee (mama Junes daughter)

As far as June's other daughter, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, who was recently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer .... MJ says she's going for her third round of chemo soon but for now, she's taking it day by day. June adds, they both have had some really hard days.

