Mama June Says 'Honey Boo Boo' Is Headed to College

Alana Thompson, AKA Honey Boo Boo, has grown up right before our very eyes ... and now Mama June is getting ready to send her youngest kid off to college!

Play video content TMZ.com

We caught up with the reality TV star in NYC and she gave us an update on a few of her daughters ... touching on Alana's plans now that she's reached the end of her high school years.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Mama June tells us, Honey Boo Boo will most definitely be going to college, however, she kept the school under wraps over privacy concerns.

Alana went all out for prom last month in Georgia ... posing with her date, 21-year-old BF Dralin Carswell. They made a grand entrance with the help of a horse and buggy. It's now the preferred mode of transportation ... Dralin was arrested for DUI a month before following a police chase in her car.

Mama June supports her daughter's choices whether it be college or boyfriends ... she can date as she pleases since she's not a kid anymore.