Mama June's Daughter Chickadee Celebrates Kid's Graduation Amid Cancer Battle

Mama June's daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell is still in the middle of her cancer treatments, but she just got a reason to smile -- her daughter's elementary school graduation.

Anna posted a series of photos from the special moment and sang the praises of her 11-year-old daughter, Kaitlyn. Anna took pics with both of her kiddos and her boyfriend, Eldridge Toney, during the special occasion.

She wrote, "I am one proud mama right now and I also can’t believe I am going to have a middle schooler and a second grader give me a minute while I go cry my eyes out. I am so proud of my girls and everything they have accomplished.”

Anna was wearing a light-pink scarf on her head -- remember we broke the story, she was losing her hair due to her treatments to combat stage 4 cancer.

It goes without saying ... it's been a tough several months for Anna, but she has been keeping a positive outlook ever since she was diagnosed with adrenal carcinoma at the top of the year.

Play video content TMZ.com

In the words of Mama June, they are all just taking it day by day.