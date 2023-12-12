Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Mama June Takes Custody of One of Chickadee's Daughters After Cancer Death

Mama June Gets Custody of 1 of Chickadee's Kids

12/12/2023 1:00 AM PT
Getty Composite

Mama June is taking over mama duties for one of here late daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's kids ... TMZ has learned.

Michael Chickadee Kylee Kaitlyn

Family sources tell TMZ ... Mama June is currently in custody of Anna's 11-year-old daughter Kaitlyn.

Remembering Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell
Launch Gallery
Remembering Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Launch Gallery

Anna, who died Saturday after a difficult battle with cancer, had 2 daughters with 2 different men ... and our sources say the younger child, 8-year-old Kylee, is now living with her biological father, Michael.

SHARING THE HEARTBREAKING NEWS
TMZ.com

We're told the family had a plan in place for Kylee to move in with her dad should something happen to Anna, who was diagnosed, back in January, with stage 4 cancer.

Mama June Family Photos
Launch Gallery
Mama June Family Photos Launch Gallery

Our sources say Kaitlyn and Mama June have a very close bond -- she's June's first grandchild -- so, everyone in the family agrees, moving her to Grandma's house is the best situation for her. We're also told June plans to become Kaitlyn's legal guardian.

Mama June's Daughter Chickadee Celebrates Kid's Graduation Amid Cancer Battle
Facebook/Anna Marie Cardwel.

As we first told you, Anna secretly married her partner, Eldridge Toney, back in March after learning she had cancer.

We're told Eldridge has a very close relationship with both Kaitlyn and Kylee -- though he's not their biological father -- and he will continue to be involved in both their lives as well.

12/10/23
ANNOUNCING CHICKADEE'S PASSING
Tik Tok / @officialmamajune

Our sources also say Kaitlyn and Kylee are close as well, and will continue to see each other.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later