Mama June's Daughter Chickadee Secretly Married After Cancer Diagnosis

Mama June's late daughter, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, got hitched after finding out she had stage 4 cancer ... TMZ has learned.

Our sources tell us the reality TV star expressed her desire to get married to her partner, Eldridge Toney, back in January ... after being diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma.

We're told Anna made it clear she wanted to have her wedding while she was still feeling well enough to go through a ceremony.

According to the marriage certificate, obtained by TMZ, Anna and Eldridge tied the knot March 4 in Wilkinson County, Georgia. What's more, Anna's sister, Pumpkin's husband was the officiant.

Remember ... Anna was also undergoing chemotherapy in March, the same month she got married.

Our sources say the wedding included close family and a camera crew recording footage for their WE tv reality show, "Mama June: From Not to Hot."

As we reported ... Anna died Saturday after her difficult cancer battle, a little over 9 months after she walked down the aisle.