Bird Flies Into American Airlines Flight Engine, Caught on Camera

American Airlines passengers had a foul flight Thursday ... when a fowl flew into a jet engine turbine and caused an emergency landing -- and, it was all caught on video.

Here's the deal ... Flight 1722 took off from LaGuardia Airport in New York City Thursday -- when a bird almost immediately flew headlong into the turbine, causing a minor fireball to appear on the side of the plane.

Watch the clip ... the bird hurtles toward the jet and smacks into the engine -- making a huge thumping noise and seemingly causing engine strain as the plane pitches slightly to the side.

No landing on the Hudson River here, though ... Flight 1722 made an emergency landing at NYC's other major airport -- John F. Kennedy International, a far cry from its intended destination of Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said the impact rendered the right engine useless .... thankfully, the secondary engine kicked in.