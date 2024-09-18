Small Plane Makes Impressive Emergency Landing On One Wheel, Video Shows

Play video content WCVB Boston

A small aircraft is taking the internet by storm after expertly touching down on only one wheel in an emergency landing.

Check it out ... the Cape Air Cessna 402C, a light twin-piston engine airplane, makes its way back to a Boston Logan Airport runway after a problem with the landing gear was detected Tuesday.

The aircraft notably only has one wheel extended as it slowly but surely makes its way to the ground.

In an impressive moment, the tiny plane stays upright on one wheel while gliding across the runway ... only to veer to one side, skidding to a complete stop.

Thankfully, no one onboard was injured ... as the plane's pilot and 2 passengers were all able to deplane the faulty aircraft without issue.

Prior to touching down, the aircraft was forced to circle the Boston airport for at least an hour ... delaying other flight arrivals.

The situation is being hailed as a "textbook landing," with aviation expert John Nance telling WCVB-TV the pilot touched down "exactly right."

He added ... "This isn’t something you want to experience -- whether you’re flying a 747, Cessna, or any other airplane."

The pilot ought to feel pretty good about their skills right now!

