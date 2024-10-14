Frontier Airlines Passenger Freaks Out Over Forgetting Phone, on Video

Play video content Tik Tok/@jenskilicious

Another day, another airplane passenger meltdown -- this time, a customer claimed she's the president after the pilot refused to turn the plane around so she could fetch her forgotten phone.

The whole freak-out was caught on camera during the lead-up to a flight from San Diego to Las Vegas, and shared on TikTok Sunday -- and you can see the unidentified woman going ballistic on the crew, yelling, "If I was white in a suit, you would stop the f***ing plane."

Naturally, the "presidential" outburst was so absurd that a few passengers couldn't help but crack up -- cue her going absolutely unhinged on them, barking, "Laugh now, I am the president of this whole goddamn country. Watch see the f***ing TV news!"

Race didn't seem to be the issue here, but she ranted, "Yes, I need to get off this plane, and I'm gonna tell you straight up, don't you ever come against nobody because of their skin color again."

Watch the video ... she doubled down on her claims, insisting she is "an affirmed sovereign ruler here in the government" and apparently owns all 7 continents, prompting more chuckles from her fellow passengers.