Luigi Mangione’s Mom Reportedly Spoke to the FBI Right Before His Arrest

Luigi Mangione’s mother spoke to feds just hours before he was arrested in Pennsylvania ... telling the FBI the suspect bore somewhat of a resemblance to her son.

The New York Post reported ... members of the Joint Violent Crimes Task Force questioned Kathleen Mangione late Sunday after the family reported Luigi missing last month, prior to the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

It was police in San Francisco -- where Luigi was reported missing -- who tipped off the feds that the suspected shooter and the missing 26-year-old could be one and the same.

Per the Post ... Kathleen was not 100% sure it was in fact her son from the surveillance footage that had been wildly circulated.

Luigi was nabbed the next morning while eating at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania when customers told an employee he looked like the guy from the nationwide manhunt.

Kathleen reported him missing mid-November ... at the time telling police she hadn’t spoken to Luigi since July 1.

Since the arrest ... Luigi hired high-powered NY attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo to represent him as he faces murder charges for the slaying of Thompson. His initial attorney was Pennsylvania-based Thomas Dickey.