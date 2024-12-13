Luigi Mangione Receives Public Messages of Support Across Country

'One Less CEO, Many More to Go'

The murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson is inspiring more threatening messages about other CEOs ... and, they're cropping up all over the nation.

Check it out ... people are tagging public areas with "Free Luigi" -- like the graffiti in this New York City subway stop, a rallying cry around alleged killer Luigi Mangione, who was charged with Thompson's murder this week.

"Deny, Defend, Depose" has also been painted on the side of buildings and other public areas ... a reference to the words written on the bullets Mangione allegedly used to kill Thompson.

In Seattle, an electronic roadway sign displayed an ominous new warning to other chief executives out there.

The message "ONE LESS CEO, MANY MORE TO GO" was broadcasted on a sign along Hwy 99 near Dexter Ave in Seattle this morning. This follows similar posters threatening CEOs posted in NYC following the murder of@UHC CEO Brian Thompson https://t.co/QXFkXk4Xn3@komonews pic.twitter.com/L95opkDtNT — Lynnanne Nguyen (@LynnanneNguyen) December 12, 2024 @LynnanneNguyen

It read, "One Less CEO, Many More to Go" -- a clear message targeting more executives at major corporations.

According to local reports by KOMO News, the sign does not belong to a government entity, but instead is the property of a private construction company.

The company dispatched a team to investigate the message ... but, by the time they arrived, it had already been removed.