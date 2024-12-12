Florida Woman Arrested, Said 'Delay, Deny, Depose' On Call With Insurance Co.

A Florida woman was arrested Tuesday after her insurance company told police she made a threat using words associated with the murder of a healthcare executive last week.

Briana Boston reportedly had claims denied by BlueCross BlueShield recently, and called them up -- and the company recorded it. At the end of the call, Boston allegedly said ... “Delay, Deny, Depose. You people are next,” according to Tampa's WFLA-TV.

"Deny, Depose, Defend" are the words etched onto shell casings found at the scene of the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last week ... 26-year-old Luigi Mangione has been arrested this week in that case.

Though one of the words in Briana's call was different, it seems the insurance company -- and police -- took the statement very seriously.

The 42-year-old woman received an immediate visit from Lakeland police officers at her home -- where she admitted she had uttered the phrase, saying “She used those words because it’s what is in the news right now,” according to police.

She also said, "The healthcare companies played games and deserved karma from the world because they are evil."