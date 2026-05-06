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'Summer House' West Wilson's Alleged Murderer Cousin Dakota Could Face Mental Exam

'Summer House' Star West Wilson Murder Suspect Cousin Facing Potential Mental Exam

By TMZ Staff
Published
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"Summer House" star West Wilson's cousin Dakota Sweeney may undergo a mental exam after his legal team raised questions about his state of mind, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Dakota's lawyers are asking the court to approve a mental health professional interviewing him. 

As TMZ first reported, Dakota is charged with murder in the first degree after allegedly murdering his and West's 75-year-old step-grandma, Gayle R. Wilson. He entered a plea of not guilty. 

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TRAGEDY IN THE FAMILY
Video: 'Summer House' West Wilson's Cousin Charged with Murdering Their Step-Grandmother | TMZ Live
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In the new filing, Dakota’s team said they believe, “[Dakota] may be incapacitated to a point [Dakota] may not be able to understand proceedings against him or help prepare and present his defense at trial.”

The lawyer said Dakota may not know or appreciate the “nature, quality, or wrongfulness” of his actions. 

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MYSTERIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES
Video: ‘Summer House’ Star West Wilson’s Cousin Dispatch Audio Revealed
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The court docs allege Dakota and Gayle were sitting on a couch when he pulled out a gun and shot her two weeks ago ... the night before West filmed the "Summer House" reunion. The police believe Dakota got into an argument with his grandmother about chores earlier in the day. Wilson's dad, Bruce, and Sweeney's mom, Kelly, are both Gayle's stepchildren.

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