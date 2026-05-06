'Summer House' West Wilson's Alleged Murderer Cousin Dakota Could Face Mental Exam

"Summer House" star West Wilson's cousin Dakota Sweeney may undergo a mental exam after his legal team raised questions about his state of mind, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Dakota's lawyers are asking the court to approve a mental health professional interviewing him.

As TMZ first reported, Dakota is charged with murder in the first degree after allegedly murdering his and West's 75-year-old step-grandma, Gayle R. Wilson. He entered a plea of not guilty.

In the new filing, Dakota’s team said they believe, “[Dakota] may be incapacitated to a point [Dakota] may not be able to understand proceedings against him or help prepare and present his defense at trial.”

The lawyer said Dakota may not know or appreciate the “nature, quality, or wrongfulness” of his actions.