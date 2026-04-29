'Summer House' West Wilson's Cousin Dispatch Audio Revealed

"Summer House" star West Wilson's cousin, Dakota Sweeney, was recently charged with murdering their grandmother ... 911 dispatch audio obtained by TMZ reveals the moments police were called to the scene.

In the audio, dispatchers are heard describing a call they received, in which the caller claims a possible subject shot his mother-in-law. As we previously reported, the victim was confirmed to be Sweeney's step-grandmother, Gayle R. Wilson.

We broke the story ... Carroll County law enforcement officials responded to reports of a shooting at a residence and found the 75-year-old dead on April 22.

According to the probable cause statement, cops say a witness told them Sweeney was quietly sitting in the same room as Wilson for 30 minutes before he allegedly shot her with a handgun.

Officers also state this witness told them Sweeney and Wilson argued earlier in the evening over Sweeney not assisting with chores around the house. After taking Sweeney into custody, officers say they located a holster on his person.

Sweeney was arrested without incident at the scene, and he's since been charged with first-degree murder.