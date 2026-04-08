Desiigner Begs 911 Dispatcher for Help Before DV Arrest, Listen to Call

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Desiigner was arrested in South Carolina last month for domestic violence ... and TMZ obtained audio from the 911 call in which you can hear the rapper begging for help.

We can't be sure, but it seems like he's the the one to dial it in ... because it sounds like he's the one holding the phone. When the operator picks up, the "Panda" rapper doesn't seem to notice at first, and you can hear him yelling at a woman in the background, accusing her of trying to steal his car.

Desiigner -- legal name Sidney Royel Selby III -- eventually acknowledges the 911 dispatcher, saying ... "This girl trying to steal my car. She's trying to do grand theft auto on my car."

In the call, you can hear him breathing heavy and repeatedly begging the operator for help. At one point, he says ... "She has my son, I need my son."

The rapper repeatedly tells the female victim to "kill herself" and later on claims he is suicidal himself to the dispatcher.

Desiigner told the 911 operator he got an Airsoft gun "just to have one" when he and the woman started fighting ... he rambles about "somebody put something bad in my weed," says the woman "bothers him every day," and swears he has "receipts" on his home surveillance cameras.

When the operator asks where he is, Desiigner says he "drove off" to get away from the woman.

The musician cooperates when the dispatcher asks for info about the car he's in -- describing it as a black SUV -- but can't remember the license plate. He tells the operator he's driving to Vegas, but stops responding when she tells him to pull over and asks where he is.

Remember ... Desiigner was arrested in South Carolina last month for domestic violence. The mother of his child told cops he came home angry and yelling, before things turned physical.

According to the report, she told cops he tore her sweatpants when he ripped a set of car keys out of her hand -- and you can hear him fighting with a woman about car keys in the call.

The alleged victim claims Desiigner grabbed their kid and put him in a car seat. She claimed he threw her to the ground when she tried to intervene. Cops say the woman had minor scratches on her arm and lower back.