Doja Cat Calls Tyga a 'Penis' for Releasing A.I. Album

Play video content Video: Doja Cat

Doja Cat is ripping Tyga for using A.I. to help make his new album, "$TARFACE" ... calling her former collaborator a "penis."

Doja took the unprompted shot during a live stream Wednesday ... saying nobody asked her about Tyga, but she wanted to weigh in anyway.

Her blunt take ... "Tyga is a penis for making an A.I. album."

The jab comes after Tyga admitted using A.I. as a tool on the project ... comparing the technology to Auto-Tune.

As TMZ previously reported ... Pitchfork gave "$TARFACE" a rare 0/10 rating, saying "Its very existence has made the world a worse place."

The diss is harder considering their history ... Doja and Tyga previously teamed up on the "Juicy" remix in 2019 and "Freaky Deaky" in 2022.