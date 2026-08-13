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Doja Cat Calls Tyga a 'Penis' for Releasing A.I. Album

Doja Cat to Tyga You're a Real 'Penis' for Using A.I.!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Phallic Jab
Video: Doja Cat

Doja Cat is ripping Tyga for using A.I. to help make his new album, "$TARFACE" ... calling her former collaborator a "penis."

Doja took the unprompted shot during a live stream Wednesday ... saying nobody asked her about Tyga, but she wanted to weigh in anyway.

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Her blunt take ... "Tyga is a penis for making an A.I. album."

The jab comes after Tyga admitted using A.I. as a tool on the project ... comparing the technology to Auto-Tune.

As TMZ previously reported ... Pitchfork gave "$TARFACE" a rare 0/10 rating, saying "Its very existence has made the world a worse place."

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The diss is harder considering their history ... Doja and Tyga previously teamed up on the "Juicy" remix in 2019 and "Freaky Deaky" in 2022.

Guess Doja thinks there's nothing intelligent about artificial music.

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