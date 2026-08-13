Lionel Richie Blasts Chris Brown and Usher Tour

... And I've Never Been to Jail Either!!!

Lionel Richie's mocking Chris Brown and Usher's tour all night long ... claiming the two aren't doing anything groundbreaking on tour ... and bringing up Chris' checkered legal history.

The singer-songwriter -- who is currently touring with Earth, Wind & Fire -- took time out of his performance to comment on Chris and Usher's "The R&B Tour" ... telling his audience The Commodores and Earth, Wind & Fire pulled off a similarly massive tour 4 decades ago.

Lionel Richie calls out Chris Brown and Usher for their Stadium Tour during his concert:



“ Usher.. Chris Brown....see they try to do something new.



The Commodores with Earth, Wind & Fire, we were doing that back 40 years ago.



Only difference is..... between then and now....… pic.twitter.com/ssBu3mR5AO @big_business_

Lionel take a swipe ... "Only difference is, between then and now, we didn't go to jail!"

He then seemingly apologized for his comment with a slick smile on his face ... before getting back to the show.

While Usher's kept his nose clean over the years, Chris has had his fair share of run-ins with the law ... CB recently pled guilty to attacking a music producer in a London nightclub.

Chris is more known for a different assault back in the day ... involving Rihanna.

As you know ... CB assaulted RiRi in 2009 and pleaded guilty to felony assault and was sentenced to five years of probation and community service.

Chris and Usher's tour is going viral ... mostly for the NSFW dancing the two have engaged in with fans.

However, many consider it a historic achievement since these two men are the biggest stars in R&B ... which is probably what's got Lionel sounding off.