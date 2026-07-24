Chris Brown Pleads Guilty Over 2023 Attack With Music Producer in London
Chris Brown Pleads Guilty Over 2023 London Fight
Chris Brown was just convicted in a court of law ... after pleading guilty to attacking a music producer in a London nightclub three years ago, TMZ has confirmed.
The rapper and his co-defendant, Omololu Akinlolu, appeared Friday in London's Southwark Crown Court, where they copped to a charge of affray relating to an attack on Abraham Diaw in London's Tape nightclub in February 2023, according to a court spokesperson.
The two admitted they "used or threatened unlawful violence towards another and their conduct taken together was such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness ... to fear for their personal safety."
Prosecutors agreed to dismiss the more serious charge of attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm and a lesser charge of assault causing actual bodily harm.
Brown and Akinlolu are set to be sentenced on October 26.