Chris Brown’s Housekeeper Testifies Over Dog Attack: 'I Thought I Was Going to Die'

I Thought I Was Going To Die When Dog Attacked Me

Chris Brown’s housekeeper swears she thought she was going to be killed by an aggressive dog at his Los Angeles mansion ... testifying the canine dragged her by her skin.

On Monday, Maria Avila, who had only worked at Chris’ home four times, took the stand in her $90 million dog attack case against Breezy ... telling the jury she was unaware dogs were present at the home ... until one viciously attacked her.

Avila said she was not warned by Chris or anybody on his team about the dogs.

She claims she was attacked by a large dog while taking out the trash. Her lawsuit is seeking $90 million in damages.

The housekeeper said she did not see or hear the dog before it attacked her.

Avila testified, "First he attacked this part of my face and then he grabbed my arm and he dragged me." She continued ... "He bit a part of my arm and he dragged me some distance but I don't know the distance."

She said the dog eventually let her go, and she was in the driveway covered in blood ... suffering from "very strong pain."

Avila told the jury, "I thought I was going to die," when the dog had her in its jaws.

She said she saw Chris after the attack but he left after 911 was called.

As we told you, Chris testified he did not call 911 personally because he feared the call would leak … he let his team make the call.

She claimed Chris did not comfort her after the attack.

Avila said she needed surgery to repair her face, arm, and legs ... telling the jury, "My face was disfigured I didn't want to see any mirrors."