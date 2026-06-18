Chris Brown Testifies He Didn't Call 911 After Dog Attack on Housekeeper, Feared Call Would Leak

Chris Brown took the stand in the $90 million battle with his former housekeeper over a vicious dog attack at his L.A. home.

On Thursday, the entertainer testified in court as part of the trial in the lawsuit brought by Maria Avila. In her suit, Maria claims she was attacked by a large dog while taking out the trash. Chris denies wrongdoing and blames Maria for the dog attack.

In court, Chris denied that the dog in question was his animal, but said the dog was his head of security … but that the dog did stay on his property as a guard dog.

The musician said the dog that attacked Maria had lived there for 6-8 months. He said he had several other dogs at the home as well.

Chris said he warned Maria about going into the backyard. He said anytime his kids are outside, he never lets them leave his side. On the stand, Chris denied he was responsible for the dog attack but said he would accept some responsibility for what happened on his property.

“I’m not 100% responsible for it, but I accept what happened,” he said.

Chris testified that he had dealt with a lot of “break-ins” and “stalker situations” at his home … explaining he’s dealt with people breaking into his house … “so we have a security problem due to my celebrity status.”



On the day in question, Chris said he was upstairs in the home when he heard growling outside.

The singer said he ran outside to see Maria lying face down in the driveway … but did not call 911 because he feared the 911 call would leak to the media, including TMZ.

“But I stayed beside her to check to make sure she was okay,” Chris said.

He said he called his business manager to call 911, and the ambulance came. He denied fleeing the scene … and said he stayed with her until the security arrived.

Chris said he doesn’t know what happened to the video footage.

While being questioned, Chris said he drove around for a bit after the incident. He said he wasn’t aware that the police wanted to talk to him.