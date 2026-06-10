Chris Brown Blocks Rihanna Assault From Being Mentioned in $90 Million Dog Bite Trial

Chris Brown scored a small victory in his legal battle with a former housekeeper suing him over an alleged vicious dog attack ... a judge ruled the housekeeper will NOT be allowed to bring up his past arrest for assaulting Rihanna at their upcoming trial ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the judge granted Chris' request to exclude any evidence about the infamous Rihanna assault from being introduced to the jury.

Chris is being sued by Maria Avila, who claims in 2020 she was mauled by a large dog named Hades while taking out the trash at the singer's Los Angeles home.

Breezy's denied he's responsible for her injuries and previously argued Maria possibly provoked the dog.

Ahead of the upcoming trial, Maria and Chris were arguing over what evidence they could present to the jury. Maria was hoping to tell the jury about Chris' 2009 domestic violence incident with his then-girlfriend Rihanna.

Chris and his legal team said any talk of his past arrests could be prejudicial because it would paint him in a negative light to the jury ... and he insisted the Rihanna incident was not relevant when it came to the alleged dog attack.