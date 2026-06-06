Kayla Nicole Talks Dating Life Ahead of Ex Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Wedding

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Kayla Nicole is booked, busy and back on the market ... telling TMZ she's dating around and loving every minute of it.

We caught up with the social media influencer at the 6th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards -- and if you watch the full clip, Kayla dishes on her love life, weighs in on dating shows and even why she might be entering her "video vixen season."

While ex-Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's upcoming wedding continues to dominate headlines, Kayla claims she's focused on her own next chapter. She told us she's actively dating but keeping things casual ... joking that she's "single as a dollar bill" and open to seeing what's out there.

That doesn't mean she's looking for love on reality TV, though.

Kayla said she'd happily host a dating show thanks to her journalism background and experience behind the mic on her podcast, "The Pre-Game." As for actually competing on one? Not so much -- though she admitted she'd at least take a call from "The Bachelorette."

The influencer also opened up about recently sharing the stage with Toni Braxton ... and appearing in a Chris Brown's music video, to which Kayla hinted there could be more gigs in her future ... joking that she might be entering her "video vixen season."