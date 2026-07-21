D4vd Murder Case: 'Celeste' Tattoo Revealed In Court

D4vd still had Celeste Rivas' name tattooed on his left ring finger when he was booked into jail ... a chilling detail revealed as Day 1 of his preliminary hearing came to a close.

An investigator testified Tuesday that officers spotted "Celeste" on the singer's finger during booking ... along with "Shhh" on his right index finger and a religious reference on his right palm ... as prosecutors displayed photos showing the faded tattoos in court.

D4vd appeared relaxed as the images were shown, stroking his chin and studying the evidence with his thumb and index finger resting on his face.

The tattoos are particularly significant because prosecutors claim Celeste had D4vd's name tattooed on her left ring finger as well as a matching "Shhh" tat ... which had previously been identified by Celeste's mother and the Medical Examiner. They allege he removed that finger bearing his name and her pinky after killing and dismembering the 14-year-old.

The hearing also raised a lingering question about one of D4vd's alleged purchases. As TMZ previously reported ... prosecutors claim D4vd purchased two chainsaws on Amazon after Celeste's death. However, an investigator testified Tuesday that authorities never recovered one of the chainsaws.

A separate witness testified about D4vd's finances ... estimating the singer generated roughly $12 Million in gross earnings between 2023 and 2025. The witness also said D4vd received a believed $600,000 advance after signing with Interscope in 2022, followed by a larger payment later.

Celeste's family was in the courtroom for Tuesday's graphic testimony and, as we reported, did not look away when gruesome evidence photos were displayed.