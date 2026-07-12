D4vd Grand Jury Met on at Least 7 Different Occasions

D4vd's murder case has progressed slowly since Celeste Rivas' body was found in his Tesla last year ... and it appears a grand jury convened on even more occasions than we knew.

Here's the deal ... a judge signed off on the limited unsealing of transcripts from grand jury testimony given on seven different occasions.

The transcripts were taken over the course of 18 days ... five days in November, five days in December and eight days in February. As you know, three different grand juries were called during this period -- one in each month mentioned above.

The limited unsealing doesn't mean the public gets the docs ... they'll only go to defense attorneys and prosecutors involved in the case.

While we knew the grand jury met over the period of several months before D4vd was arrested in April, we weren't aware how many different times ... or for how long the grand jury heard testimony.

Play video content Video: D4vd Murder Arrest Indicates Problems with Prosecution Case TMZ.com

Law enforcement sources told us shortly after D4vd's arrest that this was an investigative grand jury ... though our own Harvey Levin felt the strange events before and after his arrest indicated an issue with the prosecution's case.

As you know ... prosecutors claim D4vd killed Celeste -- who was a minor -- in April 2025 after she allegedly threatened to reveal potentially compromising information about their illicit relationship.

Play video content Video: D4vd Pleads Not Guilty, Demands Immediate Preliminary Hearing

They say he invited her to his home, murdered her, chopped up her body and stuffed it in bags.