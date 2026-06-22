D4vd's Brother Returns to Social Media As Murder Trial Approaches

D4vd's brother is making his way back onto social media after months out of the spotlight ... and right as the singer's murder trial approaches.

D4vd's brother -- Caleb Burke -- uploaded a new vlog this week, marking one of his first public posts since May ... when he faced backlash for trying to spark his own music career.

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The video's title indicates the footage was actually recorded back in March 2026, giving followers a glimpse into what he's been up to as his older brother remains behind bars on charges he murdered Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

The vlog itself is relatively low-key, showing Caleb spending time with friends and hanging out in a series of casual clips. The soundtrack of the video is his song "Imaginary Love," which plays throughout several scenes.

The timing of the upload arrives as legal proceedings involving D4vd -- real name David Anthony Burke -- continue to draw attention. However, the vlog doesn't address any ongoing legal matters and instead focuses on everyday moments with friends.

Aysia Collins -- who ran in the same group as the singer and the slain teenager -- recently shared a screenshot of a DM she received ... where a friend is asking her about a comment on a since-deleted Aysia Instagram post. The comment says, "she cosplayed and mocked a dead missing little girl your weird."

Aysia clarified she and D4vd are no longer friends ... calling him a "psychopath" who "lied and betrayed everyone around him." She also said she didn't cosplay as Celeste.

As you know ... D4vd was arrested back in April -- months after Celeste's mutilated body was found in the trunk of his Tesla in the Hollywood Hills.