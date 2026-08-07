Mama June Reacts to Pumpkin's Hardcore Adult Videos, 'All Money Ain't Good Money'

Mama June isn't judging daughter Pumpkin for diving into hardcore sex on OnlyFans ... but she tells TMZ she hopes Pumpkin is seeing a serious payday out of it ... because "all money ain't good money."

June tells us Pumpkin is a grown woman who can make her own choices, but says she hopes her daughter made more than $10K from the explicit content.

She says there's also a digital footprint to consider ... pointing out Pumpkin's kids may not know what OnlyFans is right now, but could eventually come across their mom's content when they're older.

That said, June says there's no issue between her and Pumpkin over the decision. Pumpkin is 26 years old, she says, and what she chooses to do is ultimately up to her.

June also doesn't think Pumpkin will necessarily regret it, saying her daughter has always been outgoing ... and right now she's having fun and doing what she wants.

As we reported, Pumpkin joined OnlyFans in March and has since taken things up a notch, offering hardcore content featuring her boyfriend, Darrin Kitchens.

Pumpkin previously told us she was already raking in the dough after launching her page.

She's even taken her newfound talents to the strip club.

Play video content Video: Mama June's Daughter Pumpkin Dancing at Strip Club

June also tells us she considered joining OnlyFans herself back in 2020, when she viewed the site as more PG and saw it as a way for celebrities to connect with fans.