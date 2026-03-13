Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Mama June's Daughter Pumpkin's Racy OnlyFans Snaps Revealed

By TMZ Staff
Published
Kelly & Co. Photography + Videography / Kelly Leverett

Mama June’s daughter Pumpkin is stripping down for her new OnlyFans career ... and TMZ has an exclusive tease. 

Pumpkin launched her OF account this month, where she charges $23.39 a month to subscribe to her adult-only content. 

Kelly & Co. Photography + Videography / Kelly Leverett

TMZ obtained multiple photos Pumpkin will be sharing with her subscribers ... and she appears in much less clothing than usual. 

The steamy shots show Pumpkin posing in revealing red lingerie as she luxuriates ... Honey Boo Boo's sister is seen reclining as water cascades onto her body. 

Kelly & Co. Photography + Videography / Kelly Leverett

Pumpkin told TMZ that she launched her OnlyFans account because “the world has seen tits and ass from everyone.” The reality star’s boyfriend, Darrin Kitchens, told TMZ he approves of the new business and is open to joining Pumpkin for content!

