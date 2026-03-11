Mama June’s Daughter Pumpkin Only Shooting Solo Content For OnlyFans, BF Approves

Reality star Pumpkin spoke to TMZ about her decision to launch her OnlyFans … claiming she felt it was her time after watching friends make “pretty good money.”

Mama June’s daughter told TMZ she decided to announce her OnlyFans because “the world has seen tits and ass from everyone.”

Pumpkin, who charges $23 a month, said she only plans to do solo content “for now,” but is not opposed to expanding her content.

The reality star tells TMZ that her boyfriend, Darrin Kitchens, has been incredibly supportive of her new career move. The two have been together since 2024.