Honey Boo Boo Films New Season of 'Mama June' Show in Colorado

Honey Boo Boo's ready to hop back in front of the camera ... sitting down to film a new season of Mama June's reality show with her man!

The reality star -- real name Alana Thompson -- was spotted in the Denver, Colorado area at Sloan's Lake Park Saturday afternoon ... sitting on the grass with her beau, Dralin Carswell.

The two seem to be relaxing ... milling about the park and having a few snacks while dudes with radios get ready to start rolling the cameras.

We're told Honey and Dralin were filming an episode of "Mama June: Family Crisis" ... which recently wrapped up it's 7th season.

Alana and Dralin started dating back in 2021 ... and, they've stayed together amid the difficulties in Alana's family, her move to college and Dralin's DUI arrest in 2023.

