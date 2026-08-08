Lewis Hamilton Shares New Pictures with Kim Kardashian

See New Pics Of Their Love In The Fast Lane!

Lewis Hamilton just dropped a bunch of pics on Instagram ... a handful of which shared never-before-seen pics of him with Kim Kardashian!

Check out the photos from Friday -- Lewis shared several pictures to IG, including one of him on a walk with his girlfriend of several months. He's smiling as she flashes a peace sign and duck lips at the camera.

Another intimate snap from their daily lives shows Kim sitting next to a pup, while a third photo is a selfie the businesswoman and reality star took with Lewis and her "All’s Fair" costar Glenn Close.

Lewis captioned the carousel, "Resting, restoring, recharging 🔋🔋🔋."

The photos come about a month after the professional racecar driver shared vacation memories featuring Kim and her kids, North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7 ... showing they're the real deal.

As we previously reported, the power couple was first spotted at Kate Hudson’s New Year’s Eve party in Aspen, Colorado ... and confirmed rumors they were an item when they headed to the Super Bowl together in February.

Lewis is Kim's first public romance since she dated Pete Davidson, who she was with for about 10 months between 2021 and 2022.