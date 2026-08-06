North West Hanging Out with Streamer Wardrobe Winter

North West is palling around with streamers these days ... hanging out with Wardrobe Winter.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's daughter took to social media to post alongside Wardrobe -- the breakout star from Kai Cenat's Streamer University -- as they danced to PlaqueBoyMax's song "Diva" in a TikTok post.

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As she and Wardrobe lip-synced along, North flashed her fierce nails, the ice on her wrist, and the dermal piercings on her hand.

Her blue hair was done up in a pair of space buns, and she was rocking a massive set of shades covering her face.

North had been slated to start her "Kimokawaii" tour with rapper Molly Santana this week ... but the show was cancelled, along with their August 17 performance in Canada.