North West Hanging Out with Streamer Wardrobe Winter
North West Kickin' It With Wardrobe Winter
North West is palling around with streamers these days ... hanging out with Wardrobe Winter.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's daughter took to social media to post alongside Wardrobe -- the breakout star from Kai Cenat's Streamer University -- as they danced to PlaqueBoyMax's song "Diva" in a TikTok post.
As she and Wardrobe lip-synced along, North flashed her fierce nails, the ice on her wrist, and the dermal piercings on her hand.
Her blue hair was done up in a pair of space buns, and she was rocking a massive set of shades covering her face.
North had been slated to start her "Kimokawaii" tour with rapper Molly Santana this week ... but the show was cancelled, along with their August 17 performance in Canada.
Who knows, maybe North West is switching gears and deciding a career as a streamer is in her future. With her parents, the world is her oyster!!!