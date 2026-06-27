North West Debuts Lip Piercings at Paris Fashion Week

North West is showing off some new additions to her piercing collection at one of the most prestigious fashion events of the year -- Paris Fashion Week.

Check it out -- Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 13-year-old daughter strolled into Vetements' Paris Fashion Week show Friday with her signature blue hair and 2 new angel bite piercings on her top lip.

North has been growing her piercing collection over the last year -- she first debuted a dermal piercing on her hand last year ... and has been spotted in public with nose piercings, cheek studs and other finger piercings.

North let her bright hair and sparkling piercings do all the talking in Paris, opting for an all-black outfit consisting of a Vetements sweatshirt with a pleated mini skirt, ripped tights, and platform boots from the Vetements x New Rock collection. She added some dimension with a spiked choker necklace and bracelet.

Her PFW appearance came after she took the stage solo for the first time at Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash 2026 music festival in Bridgeview, Illinois on June 12.

And that's just the start for her -- she announced she's coheadlining a tour with rapper and singer Molly Santana later this summer.