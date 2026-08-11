Nolan Wells' Friend Blames Mom's Social Media Posts for Fueling Viral Narratives
Nolan Wells' Friend His Mom Blasting Us Amped Up Hate!!!
One of Nolan Wells' friends is calling out the late teen's mother ... saying her social media posts were at least partially responsible for some of the hate being thrown their way.
In a new interview on "The Officer Tatum Show", YouTuber Brandon Tatum sat down with Nolan's so-called best friends Morgan Seymour, Warren Hudson, and Jax Pitalo ... asking the boys straight-up how they think the coverage surrounding Nolan's death should have played out.
Jax claims that -- aside from wishing "Nolan could still be here" -- "his mom blasting us on social media from the get-go" triggered a huge media frenzy.
The way Jax tells it, he blames Nolan's mom, Christine Wonsley, for putting their identities out there ... saying she's the reason they've been getting such intense backlash.
According to Jax ... she fueled the online animosity they've received when she shared a picture of her son with him and Morgan and allegedly name-dropped Warren.
In fact, he doesn't believe the mystery surrounding Nolan's death would have gone so viral if she hadn't posted about the boys.
Jax also feels the story's been "blown out of proportion" from all the media attention. He said Nolan was their "brother," telling Tatum he even said as much to his dad.
As you know, the boys also said they regret going out to Horn Island on the Fourth of July, saying they believe Nolan would still be alive if they hadn't.
Remember ... Nolan was last seen on the island that afternoon ... and his friends say he didn't return to the mainland on their boat.
Nolan was found in the water days later, near where he was last seen alive, and his family is conducting an independent investigation into what happened ... with no official cause or manner of death yet.