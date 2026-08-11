Nolan Wells' Friend Blames Mom's Social Media Posts for Fueling Viral Narratives

Play video content Video: Nolan Wells Friends Sit Down With Brandon Tatum The Officer Tatum Show

One of Nolan Wells' friends is calling out the late teen's mother ... saying her social media posts were at least partially responsible for some of the hate being thrown their way.

Jax claims that -- aside from wishing "Nolan could still be here" -- "his mom blasting us on social media from the get-go" triggered a huge media frenzy.

The way Jax tells it, he blames Nolan's mom, Christine Wonsley, for putting their identities out there ... saying she's the reason they've been getting such intense backlash.

According to Jax ... she fueled the online animosity they've received when she shared a picture of her son with him and Morgan and allegedly name-dropped Warren.

Play video content Video: Nolan Wells’ Friends Deny Viral Audio Claims, Insist They Had Nothing to Do With His Death The Officer Tatum Show

In fact, he doesn't believe the mystery surrounding Nolan's death would have gone so viral if she hadn't posted about the boys.

Jax also feels the story's been "blown out of proportion" from all the media attention. He said Nolan was their "brother," telling Tatum he even said as much to his dad.

Play video content Video: Nolan Wells' Friends Say They Regret Fourth of July Horn Island Trip, Maintain Innocence The Officer Tatum Show

As you know, the boys also said they regret going out to Horn Island on the Fourth of July, saying they believe Nolan would still be alive if they hadn't.

Remember ... Nolan was last seen on the island that afternoon ... and his friends say he didn't return to the mainland on their boat.