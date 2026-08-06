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Ben Crump Reacts To Nolan Wells' Friends Lawyering Up with Trump's Attorney

Nolan Wells Family Lawyer Ben Crump Says Don't Let Trump's Attorney Distract You!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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ALL DISTRACTIONS!!!
Video: Ben Crump Weighs In on Nolan Wells' Friends Lawyering Up
TMZ.com

Ben Crump isn't sweating Nolan Wells' friends turning to Trump's lawyer for help.

We caught up with the prominent civil rights attorney in NYC Thursday ... and he says the boys' choice of attorney is just a distraction.

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Crump tells us the only thing that matters to him and Nolan's family is getting to the truth about what happened.

As we previously reported, Warren Hudson, Jax Pitalo and Morgan Seymour have enlisted the help of Attorney J. Tyler Cox and defamation lawyer Edward Andrew Paltzik.

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Tyler Cox

Paltzik has represented DT in big battles with the media, like the ones against CBS/Paramount, The New York Times, and BBC.

But Crump says calling in such big guns is just noise ... and finding out how Nolan died is what's really important.

Cox and Paltzik want to know what happened too ... and they're going to Horn Island tomorrow to get a look at where Nolan disappeared and was found dead.

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