Ben Crump Reacts To Nolan Wells' Friends Lawyering Up with Trump's Attorney

Play video content Video: Ben Crump Weighs In on Nolan Wells' Friends Lawyering Up TMZ.com

Ben Crump isn't sweating Nolan Wells' friends turning to Trump's lawyer for help.

We caught up with the prominent civil rights attorney in NYC Thursday ... and he says the boys' choice of attorney is just a distraction.

Crump tells us the only thing that matters to him and Nolan's family is getting to the truth about what happened.

Paltzik has represented DT in big battles with the media, like the ones against CBS/Paramount, The New York Times, and BBC.

But Crump says calling in such big guns is just noise ... and finding out how Nolan died is what's really important.