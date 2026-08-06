Nolan Wells Case: Friend's Family Shares Alleged Threats Against Them

Warren Hudson's family is sharing some of the threatening messages they say they've received since Nolan Wells' death ... and they certainly sound alarming.

Warren's dad, Benjamin Hudson, sent audio to the SunHerald that allegedly features the various threats people have called in, including one that says ... "Justice for Nolan Wells. Son for a son."

Another caller says Ben is the "father of a murderer."

A different voicemail, filled with profanities and vulgar insults, said ... "Don't run now." The caller also said the Hudson family is "gonna get what the (expletive) coming to you."

The expletive-filled message also accused Warren of being involved with Nolan's death, called him a "piece of (expletive)" and said that he's going to get hurt.

Play video content Video: Funeral Nolan Wells’ Best Friend Reveals Why He Didn’t Attend Funeral The Officer Tatum Show

Another caller ripped into the family's fundraiser for legal costs, saying ... "How can the father of somebody who murdered another person go and try to receive donations using the name of the murder victim? You know what you've done."

The caller also accused the family of being "evil," saying ... "I hope that your son faces that same pain, and the pain that he brought through his racist actions."

According to the alleged audio, Judge Ashlee Cole, Warren's stepmother, was also on the receiving end of these threats.

One caller said ... "Your son and his friends murdered this young man. But you know what? Justice is coming. So I hope you guys sleep good at night knowing your son is a murderer, and the world is gonna know that he's a murderer."

As you know, Warren was one of the boys who was with Nolan before he went missing on the Fourth of July. He's denied killing Nolan and says Nolan stayed behind on Horn Island when the friend group left.

There's been a lot of speculation about the mysterious circumstances surrounding the teen's death, and his friends have been lawyering up.

Nolan's family has been conducting an independent investigation into what happened to their son, hoping to get answers.