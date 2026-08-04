Nolan Wells Case: Third Person Charged for Allegedly Threatening Witnesses

The federal crackdown over alleged threats tied to the Nolan Wells investigation is expanding ... an Illinois man became the third person charged with allegedly threatening witnesses and their families, TMZ has learned.

According to a federal criminal complaint, Edward James Porter from Berwyn, IL is accused of using phone calls and text messages to threaten two witnesses involved in the ongoing investigation into Nolan's death.

Prosecutors allege Porter repeatedly called one witness Friday ... threatening to "come kill" the witness and their family. The complaint says he also claimed he had the witness' home address before allegedly texting the address directly to them.

The docs also accuse Porter of calling a second witness and making gruesome threats ... including allegedly saying he would kill the person and everyone home at the time -- as well as any cops present.

The feds claim he planned on dismembering the witnesses' body, and stuffing the remains into a suitcase.

Investigators say subpoenas served on Boost Mobile helped trace the phone number and IP address allegedly used to make the threatening calls and messages ... ultimately leading authorities to Porter.

Porter is the third person arrested on federal charges alleging threats against people connected to the Nolan Wells investigation. Two others have already been charged in separate cases accusing them of threatening witnesses or others linked to the investigation.

As we previously reported, Benjamin Hudson -- dad of Nolan's self-proclaimed best friend Warren -- launched a fundraiser on GiveSendGo to cover legal costs of the friends he says have been "targeted" since the teen's mysterious death ... and it's already raised close to their $100K goal.

The fundraiser's description says it was created "for the sole purpose of fighting these individuals." The boys are planning to defend themselves against any potential wrongful death lawsuits coming their way, as well as dish out some suits themselves.

The alleged threats come as Nolan's case continues to attract widespread public attention and online speculation.