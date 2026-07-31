Nolan Wells' State Autopsy Results Are Reportedly Completed

Nolan Wells' state autopsy report is now officially completed, but the results are still under wraps, this according to NBC News.

The outlet says the Mississippi State Medical Examiner's Office conducted the autopsy on July 7 and has now come to its conclusions, but the agency has not shared them publicly — not even with Nolan's family or their attorney, Ben Crump.

The revelation comes on the heels of an independent autopsy commissioned by Nolan's family, who tapped Dr. Roger J. Mitchell, to examine the 18-year-old's body to determine how he died.

In his report, Mitchell said Nolan's cause and manner of death was "undetermined" pending further investigation, and he did not rule out foul play.

The doctor noted his findings were hindered because he didn't have immediate access to Nolan after his body was found washed up on the shoreline of Horn Island on July 6. Nolan disappeared on July 4 after going on a boat trip with a bunch of friends to Horn Island, off the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Mitchell also said he was limited by the fact that he didn't have full access to some of Nolan's body parts currently with law enforcement. Furthermore, he said he didn't have all the information on how Nolan may have drowned.