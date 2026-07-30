California Man Arrested for Allegedly Sending Judge Death Threats Over Nolan Wells

A California man is behind bars after allegedly sending Nolan Wells-related death threats to the step-mom of one of his friends, who is a Jackson County judge.

Joseph Alfredo Vasquez Dumarce has been charged with interstate transmission of a threatening communication, a federal crime carrying a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Investigators say Dumarce used the social media handle “yaeyae962” to send Judge Ashlee Cole threatening Facebook messages in the aftermath of Nolan’s death.

According to the Sun Herald, the charging document includes several messages allegedly sent from the account.

One read, in part ... “There will be a package coming to your guys office in the next few days. It’s gonna blow you away when you see it. LoL. probably best to have the boys there to see as well.”

The message continued ... “Blood. So much blood everywhere. Hard to clean. Especially from a boat. But yours will be quick I promise.”

It concluded ... “I got all you info. Not even the FBI can stop this. Once that package is opened, the timer will start. And then you have maybe 10 seconds or less to ask God for forgiveness.”

Other messages allegedly threatened to strangle Cole’s sons and included pictures of her children.

Authorities linked the social media account to Dumarce by tracing email IP addresses associated with it and cross-referencing a date of birth, phone number, and street addresses tied to the account.

Play video content Video: Nolan Wells' Best Friend Denies Any Role in Teen's Mysterious Death The Officer Tatum Show

Cole’s stepson, Warren Hudson, was among the friends who traveled to Horn Island with Nolan before Nolan disappeared. Warren recently sat down for a lengthy interview with Brandon Tatum, denying any involvement in Nolan’s death.